Trodl (TRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $748.00

Trodl (CURRENCY:TRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Trodl has a market cap of $458,868.14 and approximately $748.00 worth of Trodl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trodl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trodl has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trodl alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00135884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00167488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,438.87 or 0.99766196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Trodl Coin Profile

Trodl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,078,577 coins. Trodl’s official Twitter account is @trodlcom

Buying and Selling Trodl

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trodl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trodl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trodl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trodl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trodl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.