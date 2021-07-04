TrueChain (TRUE) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $10.46 million and $1.41 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00097787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003270 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.19 or 0.00801171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.