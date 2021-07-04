TrueFeedBack Tops 1-Day Volume of $101,508.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and $101,508.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.28 or 0.00803123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.72 or 0.08050590 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

