Truegame (TGAME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,697.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $46,665.83 and $2,697.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

