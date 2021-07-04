TurtleCoin (TRTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $275,019.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $275,019.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 105,132,561,358 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

