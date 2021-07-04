Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the May 31st total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tuscan Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Shares of THCA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.