Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 605.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Twilio worth $157,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 111.3% during the first quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Twilio by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,154 shares of company stock valued at $49,338,720. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.32 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

