Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.28% of Twist Bioscience worth $16,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWST opened at $131.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,330.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,890 shares of company stock worth $14,796,292. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

