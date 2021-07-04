Typhoon Network Price Reaches $0.0944 on Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0944 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $840,033.39 and approximately $4,582.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,896,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

