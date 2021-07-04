U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Barclays downgraded U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after purchasing an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $983.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

