Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.21

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Ubiq has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $23,253.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000617 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.69 or 0.06564031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.44 or 0.01499926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00410523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00161509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.00615714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.87 or 0.00427403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.69 or 0.00336654 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

