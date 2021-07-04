UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 10,294 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of CarMax worth $77,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,565,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 47.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

KMX stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,478 shares of company stock valued at $43,944,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.