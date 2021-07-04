UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 38,295 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,295 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Etsy worth $79,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,078 shares of company stock worth $12,681,676 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

