UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,307 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Abiomed worth $65,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,056,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abiomed by 7.2% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $317.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.25.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

