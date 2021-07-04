UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Teleflex worth $64,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

TFX stock opened at $410.00 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.