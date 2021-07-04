UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Fair Isaac worth $63,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $4,804,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 117,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total value of $6,323,949.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,331.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock worth $19,295,720. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $507.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

