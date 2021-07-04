UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,779,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,107 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Carnival Co. & worth $73,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 245,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 154,475 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 154,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 90,780 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 43,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.16.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

