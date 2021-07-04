UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 149,609 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,609 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of MGM Resorts International worth $77,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,208,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,536 shares of company stock worth $5,329,869 over the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.62. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

