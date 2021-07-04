UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 21,399 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 525,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,399 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $67,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,111.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 66.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,613,000 after buying an additional 75,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.69.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

