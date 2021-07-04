UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.21% of BeiGene worth $66,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $339.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.46. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 135.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. Analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

