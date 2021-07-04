UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.19% of Rexnord worth $67,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after buying an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Rexnord by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

