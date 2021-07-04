UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Globant worth $73,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,610,000 after buying an additional 131,127 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Globant by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 424,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after buying an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.06 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $148.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.86.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

