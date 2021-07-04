UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $66.99 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,949,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $66,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.18 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $37.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

