UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $71.69 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of PulteGroup worth $71,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.