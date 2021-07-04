UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $74.04 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,710,029 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Huntington Bancshares worth $74,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after acquiring an additional 343,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,272,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,889,000 after acquiring an additional 387,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBAN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

