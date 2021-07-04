UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $74.98 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.33% of Vulcan Materials worth $74,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

NYSE VMC opened at $170.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.41. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

