UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $78.75 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.28% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $78,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $201,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 398.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,573,000 after purchasing an additional 880,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.