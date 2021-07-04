UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.43% of Raymond James worth $71,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.54. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

