UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,114 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Discovery worth $75,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.