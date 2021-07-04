UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Iron Mountain worth $65,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after acquiring an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,663 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,076 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM opened at $42.77 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

