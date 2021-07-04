UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,655 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,253 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Credicorp worth $63,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Credicorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Credicorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

