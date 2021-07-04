UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,010 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $76,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69. DTE Energy has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $290.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.