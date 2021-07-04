UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 109,310 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Loews worth $66,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Loews by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.70. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

