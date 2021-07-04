UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 12,581 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $66,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $376.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.36.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total transaction of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $14,179,756 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

