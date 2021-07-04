UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,119 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of SS&C Technologies worth $61,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 423,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,169,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,567,000 after purchasing an additional 301,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

