UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 41,354 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Equifax worth $73,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $242.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $244.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

EFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.