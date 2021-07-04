UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 51,318 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ameren worth $66,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,007 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.91.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

