UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 67,483 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,483 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.40% of Conagra Brands worth $71,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 54,754 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 806,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

