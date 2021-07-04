UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 86,232 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,232 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Enphase Energy worth $70,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 246,140 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.83.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

