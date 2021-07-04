UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,570,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of BorgWarner worth $72,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BorgWarner by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

