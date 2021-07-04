UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Celanese worth $61,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 497.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $154.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.