UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Principal Financial Group worth $67,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

