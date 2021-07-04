UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $63,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after purchasing an additional 531,762 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,601,000 after purchasing an additional 291,125 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $86.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,873 shares of company stock worth $33,821,675. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

