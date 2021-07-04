UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,312,160 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,621,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312,160 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Slack Technologies worth $65,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,217,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 370,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after acquiring an additional 209,187 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 168,639 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK opened at $44.66 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.