UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 47,328 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.01% of LivaNova worth $72,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after acquiring an additional 508,894 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 136,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $57,559,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $90.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.