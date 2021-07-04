UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 560,739 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,988,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 560,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Juniper Networks worth $75,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,142 shares of company stock worth $3,538,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.