UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 77,057 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,057 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.81% of Henry Schein worth $79,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

