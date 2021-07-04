UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 78,864 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,864 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.28% of National Instruments worth $72,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in National Instruments by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in National Instruments by 1,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 441,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 410,318 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.