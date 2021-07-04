UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Molina Healthcare worth $69,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $2,641,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 205,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $257.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

