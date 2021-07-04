UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,469 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 46,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Cree worth $70,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Cree in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.11. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

